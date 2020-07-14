In a blast which took place in a steel factory in Raigad’s Khopoli area early on Tuesday morning, two persons were killed and one injured seriously, officials said.

Police Inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar of the Khopoli Police Station said, the blast occurred inside the Indian Steel Works Ltd plant at around 1.15 am, with the three workers taking the full impact of the explosion.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod D Sharma, 30, and Dinesh W Chavan, 55. While, another employee Subhash D Wanjale was critically hurt and is battling for life in a hospital in Navi Mumbai (Thane).

“Preliminary investigations suggest it may have been due to a leaking LPG gas cylinder when a process of dissolving raw iron materials was underway,” Kshirsagar was quoted as saying by IANS .

The impact of the blast was so severe that the bodies of the two victims were blown to bits, and several homes in the vicinity were shaken.

The Indian Steel Works Ltd company, with branches in India, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Lithuania and Singapore, is engaged in recycling scrap, ferro-alloys and fluxes into steel bars and wires, and the blast is suspected to have occurred in a gas cylinder during processing.