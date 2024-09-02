2 former JJP leaders, ex-jail superintendent join BJP ahead of Haryana polls

In a boost to the BJP ahead of Haryana Assembly polls which will be held in a single phase on October 5, former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders–Devender Singh Babli and Sanjay Kablana — and former jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan joined the saffron party here on Monday.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb and Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli welcomed the new members into the saffron party at the BJP headquarters here.

JJP rebel Babli was the former minister in the government led by Manohar Lal Khattar. Sangwan took voluntary retirement from the post of Jail Superintendent.

Advertisement

Sangwan is the son of Satpal Sangwan, a former minister in the state government. They are likely to contest Assembly elections from Tohana and Charkhi Dadri, respectively.

After joining the BJP, Devender Singh Babli said he is feeling proud of getting a chance to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that another term for the BJP government in Haryana is imminent.

“Today I am feeling very proud that I will get a chance to work under the leadership and vision of PM Modi. The coming time is for the BJP party…We have formed a government (at the Centre) and in the upcoming time with hard work, we will form a government in Haryana…We will make aware of the work done by the party, to the public and will form the government with majority,” Babli said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Sangwan was also confident of a BJP government in the state and said, “BJP is going to form the government in Haryana for the third term…”

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly polls will be held on October 8.