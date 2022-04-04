2 CRPF jawans, 2 Bihari labourers injured in terrorist attacks

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and an equal number of labourers from Bihar were on Monday afternoon shot and injured by terrorists in the Kashmir valley.

The CRPF jawans were attacked in the Maisuma locality near Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar, while the Bihari labourers were shot and injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. These attacks have come within a couple of hours of terrorists in Pulwama shooting and injuring two persons from Punjab.

Reports said that the two CRPF men were fired upon by terrorists at Maisuma near Dar building.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and search launched to nab the terrorists involved in the attack.

Pakistan backed terrorists on Monday afternoon also shot and injured two Bihari labourers in the Lajoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack comes after terrorists shooting and injuring two poultry transporters from Punjab on Sunday evening.

Terrorists indulging in targetted attacks on outsiders was a worrying factor as the valley was witnessing arrival of a large number of tourists.

Today’s is the second attack by terrorists on non-locals in less than 24 hours in the Pulwama district.

“Terrorists opened fire on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora in Pulwama district Monday afternoon,” police said.

The two injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Terrorists on Sunday evening shot and injured two poultry transporters of Punjab in the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama.

The terror attack reportedly came at about 7:15 pm in which Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh — both residents of Pathankot (Punjab) were injured. They were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama wherefrom Surinder was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

The terrorists indulged in the attack on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Locals shifted the two injured to the hospital.

Surinder had a bullet injury near the chest while Dheeraj was shot in the leg.

The locality was sealed by security forces and search launched for terrorists involved in the attack.

Several cases of targeted killing of non-Kashmiri labourers, police officials and civilians by hybrid terrorists have been reported in the past few months.