2 bills related to ‘one nation, one election’ listed for introduction in LS on Dec 16

Four days after getting a nod from the Union Cabinet, two bills related to “one nation, one election” are listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on December 16.

As per the list of business, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The first amendment bill to conduct simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and State assemblies and another bill to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

Meghwal will also move the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Also to introduce Bill.

On December 12, the ‘one nation one election’ bill was approved by the Union Cabinet paving the way for its introduction in Parliament.

According to the Union government, ‘one nation, one election’ bill will not only streamline the electoral process, but will also foster greater efficiency, and reduce the financial and administrative burden associated with conducting multiple elections at different times.

The Centre has stressed that the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ envisions to synchronise the electoral cycles of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, allowing voters to cast their ballots for both polls simultaneously.

By doing so, the government aims to address several challenges posed by the current system of staggered elections, which often lead to prolonged periods of electioneering, disruption in governance, and heightened expenditure.

The Bill on the simultaneous polls for the lower house and the assemblies, once cleared by both houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will become a law.

To ensure broad support, the Union government plans to build consensus on the Bill, possibly referring it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

This exercise will pave the way for including opinions from all political parties which will be sending their representatives.

Moreover, this will also facilitate other stakeholders, including state Assembly Speakers and intellectuals, to share their views. Opinions of the public may also be sought.

However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

NDA partners including JD-U and the LJP have voiced strong support for the Bills highlighting the potential to reduce costs and ensure policy continuity.

The Government has clarified that the two proposed legislations provide for “mid-term” polls for Parliament or a state Assembly in case a government falls but it will only be for the “unexpired” portion of the five-year fixed term.

In September this year, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for the ‘one nation, one election’ bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the proposal, saying that the Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections.

The Committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind had recommended holding concurrent elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Following the Cabinet’s approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India’s democracy.