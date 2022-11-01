2 arrested for possessing wildlife contraband

Two persons were on Tuesday arrested here for possessing wildlife contrabands, deer antlers and genitals of monitor lizzard.

The Department of Wildlife Protection arrested the 2 culprits from Jammu City after conducting successful operation at two shops.

“Department of Wildlife Protection arrested 02 culprits with wildlife contraband from Jammu City after conducting successful operation at 02 shops. Wildlife contraband comprised of Deer Antlers and Genitals of Monitor Lizard“

Genitals of Monitor Lizards are sold in shops and online, touted as magical plant roots that can bring good luck. These along with deer antlers are sold in black market in the country.