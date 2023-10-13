1984 Sikh riots Tytler case: Court adjourns hearing as certified copies not supplied to accused

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the arguments on charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

The counsel for the accused told the court that the certified copies of the case file had not been supplied. This case pertains to the killing in Pul Bangash Gurudwara in 1984.

Special CBI judge Vikas Dhull adjourned the hearing after hearing submissions of Defence counsel Manu Sharma and CBI’s Counsel till November 21, 2023.

Advertisement

Advocate Manu Sharma submitted that he has not received certified copies of certain documents related to the case.

He also requested the court to verify whether the entire record of the CBI investigation as well Delhi police investigation has reached the court or not. The ACMM court had summoned the entire record from Karkardooma Court.

CBI’s counsel Amit Jindal submitted that the record of the case after 2007 reached the court.

The court said that it would get it verified whether the record of the Delhi police investigation reached the court.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against former congress MP Jagdish Tytler in May this year. This case pertains to the alleged killings of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20.

This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission’s report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops.