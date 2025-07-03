1984 Sikh riot victims in Bokaro to get compensation, pension soon: Minority Commission

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission has assured speedy action in disbursing long-pending compensation and pensions to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro.

Commission Vice-Chairman Jyoti Singh Matharu said that five of the seven identified victims in the district have been verified, while the verification of the remaining two cases is in the final stage.

Matharu said riot-affected families who are yet to receive compensation will be covered soon. He also noted that a monthly pension of ₹2,500, which had been disbursed to these families since 2008, was abruptly stopped in April 2022. The matter has been taken up with Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, who has assured that the pension scheme will be resumed.

The Commission has also directed the district administration to take concrete steps for the education of victims’ children and their overall rehabilitation as per guidelines issued by the central government.

Community representatives and local leaders, including Gurudwara Chas members Harpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh Sodhi, Satnam Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Mukhiya Naresh Kumar Vishwakarma, were present during the meeting and urged the administration to ensure timely justice to the affected families.