Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar awarded life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He was convicted in the case related to the killing of a father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar area of the national capital on November 1, 1984.

The court had on February 12 this year found the Congress MP guilty under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly and murder.

On January 31, the court had reserved the order after hearing additional submissions by the public prosecutor.

Kumar is already serving a life sentence in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt.

The case in which Kumar was pronounced life sentence on Tuesday is related to the killing of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh.

The court had recorded the Congress leader’s statement on November 1, 2023. He had denied the allegations leveled against him.

The court had then listed the matter for arguments on his sentence on February 18.