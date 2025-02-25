Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar awarded life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court denies bail to 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict Sajjan Kumar
'It is not a small case. We cannot grant bail,' the court said.
The case in which Kumar was pronounced life sentence today is related to the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.
The court had on February 12 this year found the Congress MP guilty under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly and murder.
On January 31, the court had reserved the order after hearing additional submissions by the public prosecutor.
Kumar is already serving a life sentence in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt.
The court had recorded the Congress leader’s statement on November 1, 2023. He had denied the allegations leveled against him.
The court had then listed the matter for arguments on his sentence on February 18.
