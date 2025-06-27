19 vehicles of MP CM Mohan Yadav’s convoy break down

In a bizarre incident, 19 vehicles of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s convoy broke down together after diesel allegedly mixed with water was filled in their tanks at a fuel station in the Ratlam district of the state late Thursday night.

Authorities carried out an inspection of the fuel station and sealed it subsequently.

The stalled vehicles, mostly Toyota Innovas, had to be towed away and a replacement fleet was hurriedly summoned from Indore, to be used for the CM, who arrived in Ratlam on Friday afternoon to inaugurate the Regional Industry, Skill, and Employment (RISE) Conclave.

According to officials, the vehicles had refueled at the ‘Shakti Petrol Pump’ at Dosigaon in the Ratlam district.

According to Additional Collector Shalini Shrivastava, samples of diesel were collected immediately after the matter came to light. She said the petrol pump was sealed soon after.

A team of officials collected fuel samples for testing and also checked the petrol pump’s underground fuel tank.

Officials are investigating whether water was mixed deliberately with diesel or rain water had seeped into the underground fuel storage tank.