19 shops in Guwahati gutted in major fire

At least 19 shops were gutted in a major fire in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place at the Barbari Tiniali bazaar late Sunday night.
The police said that the shops, majority of them sold fruits and vegetables, were reduced to ashes by the enormous fire.
The locals at Barbari area have however, alleged that unidentified miscreants might have carried out an arson attack that resulted in the massive blaze.
Three fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire.
A senior police officer said that a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.
