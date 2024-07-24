Over 23 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI scheme

The provisional payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reveals that 23.05 lakh new employees have been added in May 2024.

”A total of 20,110 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of May, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers,” an official release said on Wednesday.

Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 14% in net registrations compared to May’2023.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 23.05 lakh employees added during the month, 11.15 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37% of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.47 lakh in May 2024. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI Scheme in May.