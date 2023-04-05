Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the question of JDU Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur informed the Upper House and said, “As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.” As per data shared by MoS Home, a total of 127 people bought land in the Union territory last year following 57 persons bought land in 2021 and only one person in 2020.

It is significant to note that a number of persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir first time started buying land in the union territory after the central government on August 5, 2019, abrogated the Article 370 and 35A from the erstwhile state that led to the bifurcation of the region into two union territories–Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

MoS Home Rai further inform Rajya Sabha and said, “As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in the UT, the year-wise details of which are as under 2020-21 is 310, 2021-22 is 175 and 2022-23 1074 companies made investment in Union territory Jammu and Kashmir.”

MoS Home also inform the upper house that as per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no land has been bought by persons from outside the Union territory during the last three Years

“As per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no Indian companies, including multinational companies, have invested in the UT during the last three years,” Nityanand Rai said.