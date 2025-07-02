18,000 Detonators Unearthed in West Singhbhum Forests

Security personnel recovered around 18,000 detonators during a joint search operation near Guhili village under Tonto police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Based on information received on July 1, a joint team comprising personnel from the Chaibasa district police, CRPF 60 Battalion, and the Jharkhand Jaguar launched a search operation in the Tangi–Igmari forest region. The operation led to the unearthing of a cache of detonators buried underground, suspected to have been stored by CPI (Maoist) cadres.

The recovery was made in coordination with local sources and with support from trained personnel. The explosives were seized and secured from the spot. Preliminary procedures have begun to trace those responsible for storing the material.

Further search operations and legal proceedings are underway.