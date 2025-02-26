18 promises of Sankalp Patra fulfilled in just 100 days, declares Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed on Wednesday that his government has fulfilled 18 promises of its Sankalp Patra in the first 100 days.

He said the first decision taken after the formation of the government on October 8 was to start a free dialysis service for kidney patients in the state. “Today, kidney patients are getting the benefit from the free dialysis in government hospitals and PGI, Rohtak,” he added.

“The state government has fulfilled 18 promises of its sankalp patra in the first 100 days and in future, the government will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling all its promises,” he asserted while addressing a programme in Bawani Khera of the Bhiwani district.

He said his government has given government jobs on merit boosting the morale of the youth. Congress leaders, who talk of giving employment to the youth, are the ones who create obstacles in their employment.

“During the Assembly elections, the Congress leaders went to the Election Commission to stop the recruitment process but he fulfilled his promise and gave joining letters to more than 25,000 youths before taking oath as the chief minister,” he said.

Chief Minister Saini, targeting the Opposition, said the Congress leaders are only tweeting sitting in AC rooms, they are not aware of the work being done on the ground. Congress always does the politics of lies, and now, there is no hope of a Congress government being formed in the future.

The chief minister said people living in houses built on panchayat land in the rural areas of the state, who were stuck in litigation for a long time, have been given relief by the government to get them ownership rights. Apart from this, more than 15 lakh women are being given gas cylinders for Rs 500.

He said the state is moving towards development at a rapid pace and after the formation of the third engine government, development work will be done at a faster pace.

He said as the Budget session of Haryana was going to begin from March 7, 2025, suggestions have been taken from all stakeholders to be included for an inclusive and balanced Budget.

A separate Budget provision will also be made in the Sankalp Patra for the financial assistance to be given to women under the Lado Laxmi Yojana, said the chief minister.