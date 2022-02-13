17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF-2022) begins on 29 May

The 17th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival for documentary, short fiction, and animation films (MIFF-2022) will be held from 29 May to 4 June at the Films Division complex in Mumbai

Films completed between 1 September 2019 and 31 December 2021 are eligible for entry in MIFF-2022. The Best Documentary of the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and Rs 10 lakhs cash award. The winning films in different categories will receive handsome cash awards, Silver Conches, Trophies, and Certificates, the Information and Broadcasting ministry informed here.

“As India is celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the current edition has instituted a special award for Best Short Film on the theme, [email protected] The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award carrying a cash component of Rs. 10 lakhs, a trophy and citation,” the I&B ministry further stated.

The online entry into the festival will open from 15 February to 15 March 2022 and filmmakers can log on to www.miff.in or to https://filmfreeway.com/MumbaiInternationalFilmFestival-MIFF for entering films in different competition categories, an Information, and Broadcasting Ministry note further stated.

The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, MIFF, is being organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and supported by the Government of Maharashtra. The festival attracts filmmakers from all over the world. Apart from the competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, masterclasses, open forum, and B2B sessions are some of the major highlights of the festival.

The ministry note further claimed an ‘overwhelming’ response to its 16th edition of biennial MIFF held in 2020, signifying a vibrant documentary culture in India and the world. The 16th MIFF had received a record 871 entries from India and abroad and was attended by a number of prominent documentaries, animation, and short filmmakers from India and other parts of the world. The grand jury comprised eminent film personalities from France, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Bulgaria, and India.

The ministry has also provided phone numbers for interested persons to inquire about the film festival or any related information. For queries, the Festival Directorate can be contacted on +91-22-23522252 / 23533275 and [email protected].