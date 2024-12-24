17 children to be honoured with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Veer Baal Diwas

Seventeen children, including seven boys and ten girls, will receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, observed on December 26.. The event, organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will honour the outstanding achievements of young minds in seven categories: Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, Sports, and Environment.

The awardees, selected from 14 States and Union Territories, will be presented with medals, certificates, and citation booklets by the President , Droupadi Murmu.

Advertisement

The national programme for Veer Baal Diwas will be held at Bharat Mandapam here and aims to inspire creativity, nurture young talents, and contribute to the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Suposhit Panchayat Scheme and flag off a March Past during the event.

Advertisement

About 3,500 children, including the PMRBP awardees, along with other dignitaries, are expected to participate. The event will also feature cultural performances celebrating India’s rich heritage and diverse cultures, as well as a children-led March Past. Additionally, creative activities such as storytelling, essay writing, poetry, poster-making, and quizzes will be organized in schools, child care institutions, Anganwadi centers, and through online platforms nationwide.