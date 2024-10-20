17 arrested in Rajasthan in a paper leak case of 2022

The special operations group (SoG) of the Rajasthan Police Saturday night arrested 17 accused in a paper leak case in the Executive Officer(EO)/Revenue Officer(RO) recruitment examination – 2022.

According to Additional Director General(SoG) VK Singh, the arrests were made after prolonged investigations and a day-long search operation, at a number of places.

Around 28-30 persons were taken into custody. Of them, 17 were arrested and later produced before the trial court here on Sunday.

Of the 17 arrested accused, 12 are examinees and their five handlers, the sources said.

The court has remanded them in SoG custody for 5 days, the sources said.

The recruitment examination for EO and RO grade-2 for appointment in different municipal bodies was held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) on May 14, 2023.

Later, on receipt of complaints about the leak of the paper, the RPSC withheld the declaration of the result and forwarded the complaints of the paper leak to the SoG.