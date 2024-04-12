16th Finance Commission invites applications for consultants

The Sixteenth Finance Commission on Friday invited applications for young professionals and consultants on contract basis.

In this regard, the commission has uploaded eligibility, terms of reference, remuneration and application form on its website fincomindia.nic.in.

Releasing details on the application, the Ministry of Finance said the applicants desirous of being appointed to the Young Professionals and Consultant on contract basis in the Commission may forward their application in the duly filled proforma, only by e-mail addressed to the Director, 16th Finance commission at manish.kr1975@nic.in with a copy to rahul.sharma89@nic.in expressing their interest. No physical copy be sent for this purpose.

Advertisement

As per the details shared by the Commission, the Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period for providing high-quality services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission.

The tenure of the consultant would be for one year period initially.

Further, the scrutiny of the application will be done by a committee or senior officers of the commission from time to time.

Recently, the Centre has notified the appointment of economist Manoj Panda as a full-time member of the Sixteenth Finance Commission.

The Government had constituted the Commission on December 31, and named former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya as its chairman. Other members of the Commission — Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Niranjan Rajadhyaksha and Soumya Kanti Ghosh — were notified a month later.