India’s active caseload of coronavirus cases further contracted to 1.92 lakh, or just 1.81 per cent of total infections, even as 15,223 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall Covid tally to 1,06,10,883, health officials said.

For the past 14 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections even as the death toll remained below the 300 mark for the past 24 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that with 151 fresh deaths, the overall toll in India stood at 1,52,869.

As per the Ministry’s data, 1,02,65,706 people have recovered so far and currently there are 1,92,308 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.70 per cent.

The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19 in India has climbed to 145, the Union Health Ministry said. Delhi’s positivity rate drops to 0.28 pc: Delhi today recorded 227 fresh Covid cases and 8 deaths, even as its positivity rate plunged to 0.28 per cent.

The city’s coronavirus caseload climbed to 6,33,276 and its Covid death toll mounted to 10,782, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. Delhi’s tally of active coronavirus cases dipped to 2,120, the health bulletin said. Today’s coronavirus cases were detected out of 81,550 tests.