‘False and baseless’: Sajjan Jindal denies rape allegations

JINDAL group chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal, accused of raping a 30-year-old woman in Mumbai, has denied the allegations, terming them “false and baseless”.

In a statement, the billionaire said that he will extend full cooperation to the investigation agencies probing the case.

“He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage,” the statement issued in his personal capacity read.

The 30-year-old woman has accused Jindal of sexual assault. The woman, a doctor by profession, filed a complaint against the Indian business tycoon with the Bandra Kurla Police Station on December 13.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the woman said that she met Jindal during an IPL match at the International Stadium, Dubai on October 8, 2021 and they exchanged contact details.

Soon, they started chatting on WhatsApp and Jindal allegedly asked her to meet in a hotel.

In December 2021, the woman, an ex-beauty pageant winner, said she had met Jindal at an event in Jaipur where Jindal allegedly insisted meeting in a hotel room. He, the woman alleged, called her with names like “babe” and “baby”.

“Jindal displayed his romantic inclinations, assured her full privacy in a hotel room and even offered his credit card details for personal use which she declined,” according to news agency IANS.

Her complaint further alleged that on December 24, 2021, Jindal booked a suite at a five-star hotel in Bandra west, Mumbai, in her name.

Jindal shared his marital problems, then he allegedly hugged the victim, and attempted to kiss her, but she spurned his overtures.

Later, Jindal purportedly asked her to send him her revealing photos but she ignored and he also tried to lure her with offers of a bungalow, car and business help.

The woman said that the businessman expressed her sexual desires to which she said that it is only possible after marriage.

After some more meetings at his office in BKC, Jindal allegedly forced her to have oral sex in the bathroom of his office.

In January, 2022, the woman alleged that he raped her inside his company JSW Group’s headquarters.