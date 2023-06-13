Amit Shah to hold meetings to discuss preparedness for Biparjoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a crucial meeting today with ministers of disaster management from states and Union Territories to discuss preparedness measures for

the impending severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy. The meeting aims to develop a comprehensive plan to handle any untoward incidents that may arise due to the approaching cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently assessed the readiness of the Gujarat state government and central ministries and agencies in dealing with the cyclone. PM Modi authorized authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas and to maintain essential

services such as power, telecommunications, healthcare, and drinking water. The state government and relevant central agencies are in constant contact with the Union Home Ministry, which is closely monitoring the situation.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations, while the Air Force and Army’s Engineer branch have prepared task force units with boats and rescue tools. Surveillance helicopters and aircraft are conducting continuous monitoring along the coast. Medical and disaster relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are ready to respond to emergencies.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm “with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kilometers per hour (kmph) and gusts reaching up to 150 kmph. It is expected to make landfall between Gujarat’s Kutch district and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, affecting Saurashtra and Kutch

coasts. The IMD has issued warnings and advisories, recommending a halt to fishing operations and urging state governments to closely monitor the situation.

Today’s meeting, chaired by Amit Shah, will assess the preparedness of states and Union Territories for potential natural calamities. The Union Home Secretary, senior members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also

attend.

Due to Cyclone Biparjoy, Western Railways has canceled 90 trains from June 13 to June 17. During this time, 23 trains are short-originated and 24 excursions of various types are short-terminated.

At Ahmedabad or Rajkot, the majority of trains are short-terminated or short-originated. Various preparations have been done by Western Railway in front of Cyclone Biparjoy. Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur, stated.