Who is Pratik Doshi, son-in-law of Nirmala Sitharaman? Is he PMO official?

In a private wedding ceremony held in Karnataka, Parakala Vangamayi, daughter of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, tied the knot with Pratik Doshi, a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here’s everything you need to know about Pratik Doshi, who has maintained a low-key profile despite his influential position.

Pratik Doshi hails from Gujarat and currently serves as an Officer on Special Duty at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In June 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Joint Secretary.

Previously, he worked as a research assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office during Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Doshi is a graduate of the Singapore Management School and holds a significant role in the research and strategy wing of the PMO. His responsibilities encompass providing secretarial

assistance to the Prime Minister, particularly regarding matters governed by the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.

Doshi maintains a relatively low-key profile and does not actively engage on any social media platforms. Despite his influential position, he prefers to keep his personal and professional life out of the public eye.

The wedding between Vangamayi and Pratik Doshi was an intimate affair, held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The ceremony strictly adhered to Hindu marriage traditions, with blessings from seers of the Udupi Adamaru Mutt. The guest list included only close relatives from both families, without the presence of VVIPs or top political leaders. A video capturing the wedding rituals has also surfaced online.

Vangmayi, the daughter of FM Nirmala Sitharaman, is an accomplished feature writer for Mint Lounge’s Books and Culture section. She holds a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi and has also obtained an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill

School of Journalism.