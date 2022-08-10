Punjab seals borders to check lumpy skin in animals

To contain the lumpy skin disease in animals, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, said that the state government has sealed the borders for checking the entry of animals from other states into Punjab.

He said the districts of Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Tarn Taran have been worst affected by the disease transmitted from other states. Hence, it is imperative to seal the borders of the state for checking the further spread of disease.

Mann also announced plans to set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) for effective monitoring and control of the lumpy skin disease amongst animals in the state on a day to day basis. Divulging details after a high level meeting to review the situation, the CM said this GoM comprising finance minister Harpal Cheema, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will be assisted by senior officers, experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officers of Animal Husbandry department.

He said the GoM will review the situation arising out of the disease on a daily basis and take necessary action for checking it. The state government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the cattle owners in the state.

The CM announced a massive vaccination drive to save the animals from this disease. The vaccination will be given to the animals free of cost adding that there is no dearth of funds for this.

Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that the best recommended medicine by the Central government has been brought for this purpose and more vaccination, if required, will be airlifted.

The CM appealed to the cattle owners to exercise restraint and not get swayed away by the rumours as the state government is committed to tackling the spread of this disease. He urged them to maintain cleanliness around the animals and segregate the cattle having any symptom of the disease.

The CM also said that till the disease is not controlled there will be complete ban on organising any cattle fair in the state. He said the animal husbandry department has been asked to supply doses of calcium to animals for enhancing their immunity.

The department has also been directed to ensure spray for killing mosquitoes which can be carriers of this disease. The Chief Minister urged the owners to ensure vaccination to their respective cattle as it also enhances immunity to fight with the disease. He said that to ensure proper burial of dead animals, the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure the requisite arrangements in the form of vacant lands and others.