Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated in a private hospital in Nagpur.

He was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test, according to RSS functionary.

Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat – who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7.

After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.

Currently, Nagpur – the state`s second capital is amongst the worst-hit Corona hotspots in the state besides Mumbai and Pune in the ongoing ferocious second wave of the pandemic.

India has reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436 the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,73,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested.

A total of 34,15,055 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,80,75,160.

(With IANS inputs)