Hours after the Unnao rape case victim died in the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi yet another incident of rape is reported from Uttar Pradesh. A 15-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and gangraped by three minors in Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on December 3 and the accused were the victim’s relatives who also got the crime video uploaded on the social media.

The 15-year-old girl had gone to the field to fetch some vegetables when the minors held her hostage and gang-raped her in the Pahasu area of the district, according to the police.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S K Singh said that the police have arrested three minors in this connection, news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

The fourth accused who had posted the video on the internet was also arrested, according to the police.

The uncle of the rape victim registered a case with the police on Friday evening and the accused for arrested within 2 hours, said the police.

“The incident happened four days ago, but the girl kept silent for three days. She revealed the ordeal only after her video went viral on the social media”, SSP said.

The incident comes in the wake of Unnao rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on Thursday, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.