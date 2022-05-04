15 women file chain snatching complaints on opening day of ISKCON temple in Patna

At least 15 women filed complaints with the Kotwali police station after losing their gold chains inside the ISKCON temple grounds on Wednesday, according to police

After Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opened the temple on Tuesday night, the thefts were reported.

Following the inauguration, a large crowd of worshippers gathered for Puja. According to the authorities, more than 30,000 people gathered inside the temple’s grounds. The snatchers took gold chains from more than 15 women, most likely taking advantage of the big crowd.

“We have received written complaints from eight women so far. Besides, some of them also approached the police control room and registered their complaint about their missing gold chains,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, SHO of Kotwali police Patna.

“We have detained a suspected woman, named Shiwani Rao, a native of Kolkata, from the ISKCON temple but the gold chain was not recovered from her. We are scanning CCTV footage of the temple to find some clues,” he said.

(with inputs from IANS)