15-kg heroin recovered from wheat straw-laden tractor-trolley in Punjab

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka has arrested a smuggler after recovering 10 packets of heroin, weighing 15 kilogram (kg) from his wheat straw-laden tractor-trolley, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Pritam Singh of village Mohar Jamsher in Fazilka. Apart from recovering heroin, Police teams have also impounded his tractor and trolley, on which he was travelling.

This is the fifth major heroin recovery made by the SSOC Fazilka in the last 45 days, taking the total recovery to 145 kg.

Yadav said that following intel-inputs, SSOC Fazilka has launched a special secret operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks in the area of village Dhani Kharas Wali and arrested drug smuggler Pritam Singh, who was on the way to deliver the heroin consignment, which was kept concealed in the trolley beneath the wheat straw.

He said the arrested drug smuggler was travelling along with his wife identified as Kushalya Bai and son-in-law identified as Gurmeet Singh of village Dhani Kharas Wali in Fazilka, who managed to escape from the spot.

Not ruling out the possibility of the consignment being smuggled via riverine route, the DGP said, “This family was among the few households of border village Mohar Jamsher, who insisted on staying put at their flood-ravaged premises despite repeated requests by the district administration and police authorities to move to the safer places.”

Sharing more details, assistant inspector general (AIG) SSOC Fazilka Lakhbir Singh said that they are investigating the case from various angles and more recovery is expected. “We have also booked absconding accused Kaushlya Bai and Gurmeet Singh, and police teams are on a manhunt to nab them,” he added.