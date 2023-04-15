14 killed in tractor-trolley mishap in UP

At least 14 people, mostly children and women, were killed when a tractor trolley fell down from a bridge on Garra river under Tilhar police station on Saturday.

The death toll could increase as around 20 people were injured in the accident out of which 10 are said to be in a critical condition.

Police said there were around 40 people in the trolley when the driver lost control near Birsinghpur village on the Garra River bridge.

The deceased of Sunara village in Dadraul area were going to Garra river to collect water for a religious function.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident in Garra river in Shahjahanpur. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

The CM has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.