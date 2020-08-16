After the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, in yet another horrific case, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field, said police on Saturday. Two men from her village have been arrested.

“We went looking for her everywhere and finally found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and she had been strangled with a ‘dupatta’,” the girl’s father was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

According to reports, the girl had gone missing on Friday afternoon and her body was found in a sugarcane field of one of the accused on Saturday. While, the incident reportedly took place in a village close to the Nepal border, which is near the state capital Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the UP Police denied that the girl’s eyes were gouged out or tongue being cut, as it was not mentioned in the post-mortem report which was given on Saturday night, The police said that the report states rape and strangulation, reported NDTV.

“He eyes were not gouged and tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found,” Superintendent of Police(SP) Satyendra Kumar of Kheri was quoted by NDTV as saying.

“The girl’s post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also book them under the National Security Act,” said the district police chief.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)President Mayawati condemned the incident on Twitter calling it ‘extremely shameful’.

“What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?” the former UP chief minister asked CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also commented on the incident. “Dalit oppression is at its peak under the BJP government… If it is not the jungle raj, then what is? Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi Adityanath should resign,” he said.

Earlier, on August 6, in a similar incident, a 6-year-old girl in Hapur district was kidnapped and raped. She was left to die in a nearby forest, from where a search and rescue team found her almost 12 hours later. The police arrested the accused on Friday. The girl remains in a hospital and has been through at least one surgery. Doctors say she is stable but not out of danger.