The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a 13-lawyer committee to give recommendations on the utilisation of the fund for advocates’ welfare. The government had kept in its Budget 2019-20 a sum of Rs 50 crore for the welfare of lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme.

Kejriwal told media that his government was receiving requests where to spent the money under the fund.

“The government will not decide where the funds will be spent. A 13-lawyer committee was formed and they will decide where the funds should be used. Supreme Court Bar Association President Rakesh Khanna will head the 13-member committee of leaders from all Bar Associations of Delhi to decide the utilisation of Rs 50 crore of Chief Minister’s Advocates Welfare Scheme,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

He further told that the committee will submit its report within 10 days on the basis of which the scheme will be implemented.