13 districts in K’taka record zero Covid deaths in 7 days

The Karnataka health department reported zero Covid-19 deaths in 13 districts for a week (till 5 October).

The positivity rate in the state remained at 0.53 per cent in spite of the removal of restrictions on schools, theatres, pubs and reduction of night curfew hours. The government is now contemplating reopening primary schools after the Dasara festival.

As many as 81 per cent of people in the eligible group have been administered one dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 36 per cent have got a second dose of vaccination as per the health department statistics.

According to information from the department, there is no related Covid death reported in 13 districts of the state. The districts of Ballary, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Udupi, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported no Covid deaths for seven days.

The fatality rate has come down drastically in other districts and Bengaluru as well.

Bengaluru city has 7,572 active cases and Dakshina Kannada has 744 active cases in the state. The districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra are also showing good progress in terms of containing the Covid pandemic.

Kodagu, the bordering district of Kerala has recorded 99 per cent, Hassan 94 per cent, Dakshina Kannada 93 per cent, Ramnagar and Uttara Kannada 92 per cent, Chikkamagalur and Mandya 91 per cent of people have got the first dose of vaccine.

Though, the target set for Bengaluru Urban district barring the BBMP area was 9.81 lakh, as many as 11.92 lakh people have got vaccinations. In BBMP limits the vaccine drive has covered 77.64 lakh people against the target of 87.21 lakh.