Amidst the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, 127 well trained recruits were on Saturday inducted into the Ladakh Scouts as young soldiers.

An Attestation Parade was held at the Ladakh Scoutd Regimental Centre(LSRC), Leh, to mark the entry of these recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories issued by the ministry of Home Affairs as well as by the Indian Army.

The attestation parade with appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Colonel Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC. The Young Soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation.

The reviewing officer congratulated them and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation.

The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. It was indeed a proud moment for the recruits who hail from far flung areas to join the Ladakh Scoutd Regiment as young soldiers.