1,23,733 pending inheritance cases settled in less than a month

As many as 1,23,733 pending inheritance related cases have been settled in Uttar Pradesh since the launch of ‘Varasat Campaign on May 30. The Yogi Government launched Varasat Abhiyan with an aim to end land and revenue disputes as well as cases of illegal occupation of land by land mafias.

The campaign, which will continue till July 31, seeks to settle inheritance related cases that have been pending in gram sabhas for several years, by getting the names of the legal inheritors of properties in khataunis to end disputes once and for all, officials here on Monday said .

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special Varasat campaign is being run by the Revenue Council in all the gram sabhas of the state.

It is noteworthy that most of the cases related to land dispute are heard on Tehsil Day in every district of the state. The police data also include a large number of land dispute cases. Therefore, the campaign also aims at curbing land conflicts and controlling highhanded behaviour of Tehsil employees.

The Yogi Government has also set the target of 100 per cent disposal of the pending cases of undisputed inheritance in the state during the campaign along with getting the names of the legal heirs registered in Khatauni.

A total of 1,33,516 applications have been received so far during the campaign of which more than 1,23,733 cases have been disposed of.

Varasat Abhiyan is proving to be a great initiative in getting legal successors of properties physical rights in time, reducing unnecessary revenue disputes and illegal occupation of land by land mafia and anti-social elements. It helps in maintaining law and order related to terrestrial rights.