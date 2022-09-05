12-year-old Kerala girl dies of rabies despite taking 3 shots of vaccine

12-year-old Kerala girl dies: A 12-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for a stray dog bite passed away in Kerala’s Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Abhirami, a native of Ranni in the Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Virology, Pune has confirmed that the 12-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta who died on Monday tested positive for rabies infection. NIV issued the test result on Monday hours after the death of the girl

She was administered three anti-rabies vaccine shots after getting bitten by a stray dog, but she died of rabies while undergoing treatment.

She was attacked and bitten by a stray dog when she went out to buy milk. The dog mauled her on her legs, hands, and near the eyes. She was taken to Pathanamthitta General Hospital and was administered the first anti-rabies vaccine. The next two doses were taken from Perunad Family Health Centre. The hospital had informed that the fourth dose of vaccine was due on 10 September

As the girl had developed some physical discomfort, she was taken to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta. When her condition worsened, she was admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. She was foaming at the mouth and her eyes rolled upwards. Following this, she was taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. But her life could not be saved. The victim was on ventilator support in the Medical College Hospital.

Abhirami is a 7th standard student at Mailapra Senior Higher Secondary School

Kerala Health Minister Veena George earlier directed the Director of Medical Education to set up a board by combining experts from different departments to study the quality of anti-rabies vaccines

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently informed the State Assembly that the government would set up an expert panel to examine the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine being given in hospitals in the state.

A total of 20 people have died due to rabies infection in Kerala so far this year. Of them, 15 persons had not taken the prescribed anti-rabies vaccine and one had accepted the jab only partially.