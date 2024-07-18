12 students injured in clashes, police lathicharge during protest for student union elections in Rajasthan University

At least 12 students were injured on Thursday in clashes and subsequent police lathicharge outside the gate of Rajasthan University. The incident occurred when NSUI and ABVP students staged a protest and attempted to enter the campus, demanding student union elections in state varsities.

Scores of protesters were rounded up after a lathicharge and the firing of tear gas shells on hundreds of them, according to a statement from the Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

The protesters, who had been holding a sit-in for many days, suddenly turned violent. In order to control the situation, the police resorted to lathicharge, resulting in injuries to several students. The police subsequently took the protesting students into custody.

NSUI and ABVP students began raising slogans and displaying flags and banners outside the campus. The protesting students attempted to march towards the administrative building, prompting police intervention, which escalated tension.

After the incident, the prospective leaders told the media that the demand for student union elections is being made for the past couple of years. They assailed the university administration for failing to conduct these elections and demanded that the election date be announced soon. They also called for action against the policemen who lathicharged the protesting students and sought proper treatment to the injured students. They also questioned the rationale behind universities collecting an annual fee of Rs 250 for elections without actually holding them.

Meanwhile in a post on X, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot remarked, “The use of force by the police on the students protesting for the demand of conducting student union elections in Jaipur is highly condemnable. The state government should explain why it is backing out from conducting student union elections. This is also beyond comprehension. It is unfortunate to suppress the legitimate demands of the students by showing fear of the police-administration”.

“Many student leaders of NSUI have suffered serious injuries in this use of force. I wish for their speedy recovery,” he added.