12 MPs from Sena likely to switch sides; may join Shinde camp

In yet another bolt from the blue, several MPs are on the verge of walking over to the camp of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray camp.

If sources are to be believed, around 12 MPs are soon expected to announce their support formally after attending an online meeting with Shinde.

“This could come as another shocker for Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray after the formation of Eknath Shinde government recently where several MLAs had joined Shinde camp leaving behind Uddhav camp,” said the source.

In expectation of the same, the Maharashtra Police and Central government has given extra security to these MPs at their homes or offices in Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents.

Terming it as ‘ Comedy Express 2’ being enacted by the Shinde Group, Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had discounted the possibility of the MPs switching sides.

The MPs, who have been in touch with the rival camp, have claimed that they would be safe with the Shinde-led party faction supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

There is also intense speculation that a couple of MPs may be rewarded with two Central ministerial berths after they join the Shinde camp, once the Supreme Court verdict comes on Wednesday.

Raut, however has indicated that the party will send a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on its MPs and they could face action on the lines of the Sena MLAs, initiated in June after their mass-rebellion.

Meanwhile, Raut in a veiled attack termed the Eknath Shinde’s faction as “snakes”.

“Learn the skill of crushing the fun too…..Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes… Jai Maharashtra!!,” tweeted MP Raut on Tuesday morning.

The tweet was made amidst indications from sources that the Uddhav-Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of the party’s 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp.

Maharashtra chief minister Shinde arrived in the national capital and according to sources is likely to make an announcement regarding the same.

(With inputs from agencies)