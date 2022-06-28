1,111 arrests made during Agnipath protests: Bihar Minister to BJP leader

While BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal was attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the massive violence during the Agnipath protests, state Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav asked him about the 1,111 arrests made during the agitation.

During the Agnipath protest, Sanjay Jaiswal criticized the Nitish Kumar administration for failing to take action against the crowd, which resulted in widespread violence in numerous districts.

“1,111 people who were involved in the arson during the Agnipath demonstration have been detained by the Bihar Police. The teenagers detained during the Agnipath agitation are to be released, according to the opposition leaders. How could 1,111 people be detained if Bihar Police had not taken action against the protestors? Jaiswal needs to respond to it “Yadav, a minister from the Janata Dal (United) quota in Nitish Kumar’s NDA coalition government in Bihar, made a statement.

“The opposition leaders are preventing a smooth monsoon session. They are demonstrating both inside and outside the home, calling for the agitators’ immediate release. Consequently, who is on the right side: Sanjay Jaiswal and other BJP leaders or opposition leaders? ” Yadav said.

“We are running the government under a coalition and BJP should respect the sentiments of the alliance before reacting or blaming us,” Yadav said.

(with inputs from IANS)