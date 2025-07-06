1,100 Ayushman Arogya mandirs by March next year Centre’s target for Delhi

Delhi will get 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by March 31, 2026, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced on Sunday while distributing appointment letters to newly-recruited nursing officers and paramedical staff along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He also flagged off Ayushman Bharat Registration Vans at an event in the capital.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the Union health minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme was introduced to provide healthcare to senior citizens above the age of 70. “The Delhi government is working to ensure the right to health with dignity throughout life under this initiative,” he added.

Advertisement

So far, 4 lakh Ayushman Cards have been issued in Delhi, including 2 lakh under Vay Vandana.

Chief Minister Gupta welcomed the Union Health Ministry’s support to the Delhi government in establishing 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in the capital, backed by a budget outlay of ₹1,700 crore under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). She informed the gathering that 100 AAMs are ready, of which 34 have already been inaugurated, and the remaining will be made operational within this month.

“The Delhi government is working with the goal of inaugurating 100 AAMs every month—15 in each Assembly constituency and 150 in each parliamentary constituency,” she said.

On the occasion, Nadda also highlighted that the National Health Policy 2017, with a special focus on elderly care, is grounded in a comprehensive approach that includes preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative services.

Flagging off 20 of the 70 specially-designed vans, Nadda praised their role in reaching out to all assembly constituencies across Delhi. The vans will collect and generate data to issue Ayushman Cards and register beneficiaries at their doorsteps — a huge initiative to cover all eligible beneficiaries of the PM Jan Arogya Scheme. He also urged the newly-appointed officers to remain dedicated in their roles to ensure the effective implementation of healthcare schemes.

Expanding the recruitment drives at Delhi hospitals, CM Gupta said following sustained efforts by all stakeholders, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the government of NCT of Delhi, has issued appointment letters to 1,388 nursing officers and 41 paramedical staff selected through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). So far, 1,270 candidates have accepted the offers. Their document verification is currently in progress. As of July 3, 2025, 557 Nursing Officers and 20 Paramedical Officials have completed document verification, she added.

Gupta also informed the gathering that similar efforts are underway to fill existing and anticipated vacancies for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff arising from retirements, promotions, and newly-created posts.

To boost outreach and accelerate the registration process for Ayushman Cards, 70 IEC (Information, Education & Communication) vans equipped with on-the-spot registration facilities and awareness materials will be deployed across all 70 Assembly constituencies. Each constituency will have one dedicated van for 30 days, targeting eligible low-income families and senior citizens.