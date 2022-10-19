11-year-old raped by neighbour in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Delhi’s Wazirabad area by a 28-year-old man named Raju.

Police have registered a case in the matter and detained the culprit.

The incident was reported by the mother of the victim at Wazirabad Police station, North Delhi.

As stated by the complainant, she lives in the Wazirabad area with her 11 years old daughter. Her daughter is a student of class 7th.

The accused Raju, who works as a cook in Gandhi Vihar area, lives in her neighborhood.

It is alleged that the accused took the victim to his house and raped her. He even threatened her for disclosing the incident to anyone.

However, the victim reached her home and told the ordeal to her mother. Thereafter, her mother took her to the police station and made a complaint in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is being conducted.