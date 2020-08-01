As many as 11 people died after a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed at the premises of Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon, informed District Collector Vinay Chand.

According to the collector, four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency.

The incident is said to be the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

Police Commissioner RK Meena told news agency PTI that the mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane.

Dramatic visuals of the 75-tonne crane toppling down have emerged as people at the shipyard stood watching in horror.

Rescue and relief operations have been launched at the accident site. Some workers are believed to be trapped under the collapsed crane since rescuers and bystanders could hear the ringing of mobile phones under the collapsed crane.

According to a report in IANS, at least 20 persons were working on the spot when the crane broke and fell on its side, crushing many workers.

“The 70-tonne capacity jetty crane was procured and commissioned two years ago and its full-fledged trials were initiated this morning. During the trials, officials were testing the dead-weight capacity of the crane when its cabin portion on the top and its base portion separated and the crane collapsed,” said District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Condolences poured in after the news of the mishap emerged.