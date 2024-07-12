10k flood-affected leave their houses in Shahjahanpur; Traffic on Lucknow-Delhi highway snapped

Flood situation remains grim in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh due to flooding from Garra river on Friday.

Most of the roads leading to the city were flooded with water. There was up to five-foot deep water on the Lucknow-Delhi Highway on Friday morning due to which traffic remained paralyzed for the second day today.

Several localities of the city are affected due to floods and the water has entered hundreds of houses forcing people to spend the night on the rooftops. Many houses were flooded by four to five feet of water. Electricity in the entire area was cut off.

At least 10,000 people have vacated their houses and shifted to safe places through boats, district administration officials here said.

District administration teams are doing rescue work on boats. City’s housing development colony is surrounded by flood water.

Since Wednesday night, the water of Garra river started entering colonies like Government Medical College, Awas Vikas Colony, Nawada Indepur and nearby localities . By Thursday morning, water reached all the colonies around the Garra river.

The water has started rising rapidly, officials said.