10,000 Mahakumbh souvenirs sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel and Italy

In a historic initiative that aims to make Mahakumbh 2025 at Sangam’s Triveni confluence an unforgettable experience for global visitors, over 10,000 Mahakumbh souvenirs have been sent to countries including Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy.

The souvenirs include plants of Prayagraj’s famous guava, bel fruit (aegle marmelos), and bananas, symbolising the event’s spiritual and cultural essence.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for a “Green and Cultural Mahakumbh” has received widespread praise from Mahamandaleshwars and the President of the Akhada Parishad.

Advertisement

In Mahakumbhnagar, neem and basil plants, along with fruit-bearing plants, were distributed as ‘Mahaprasad’ by the Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Math to devotees, both from India and abroad.

At Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi, a special ceremony was held in coordination with the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple at Sangam Ghat, Prayagraj, and Shrimath Baghambari Peethadheeshwar Pujya Balveer Giri Ji Maharaj. As part of the Achala Saptami Mahotsav, sants and devotees were uniquely honoured with plants, bags, and plates as Mahaprasad. Shrimahant Balveer Giri described receiving a plant in Prayag, along with a bag and plate, as a ‘profound blessing’.

The youngest Ganga Sevak and environmentalist, Manas Chirvijay Sankrityayan, who was honoured by Chief Minister Adityanath, expressed his commitment to the “Green Mahakumbh” vision. “With the blessings of Shrimath Baghambari Peethadheeshwar Balveer Giri Ji and our CM Yogi, we are fulfilling the concept of a Green Mahakumbh,” he said.

On this occasion, Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Sati Giri Ji Maharaj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath for their respect and reverence toward the sant community. He stated, “The power of Mahadev and the grace of Adiyogi Gorakhnath Ji are working through them, making this Mahakumbh a historic occasion not only for India but for the entire world.”

He added that the enthusiasm of the devotees at Sangam was so overwhelming that even a large space fell short to accommodate them. He thanked the Chief Minister for making Mahakumbh a greener event.

Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri also praised the Chief Minister for his efforts in protecting Sanatan Dharma and serving saints.

Along with other prominent sants, including the President of the All India Akhada Parishad, Shrimahant Ravindra Puri of Maa Mansa Devi Temple, Shrimahant Ram Ratan Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Premanand Puri, Shri Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitananda Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anantanand, Mahant Omkar Giri, and Mahant Radhe Giri, Mahant Puri praised CM Adityanath’s vision for the successful organisation of Mahakumbh 2025.