100-bed AYUSH Wellness Centres to be established in every UP district: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that following the establishment of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University, the government will now set up at least one 100-bed AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in every district.

These centres will offer key treatments such as Panchakarma and Ksharasutra. In addition, the state government has decided to open one AYUSH college at each of the six divisional headquarters that are currently without such facilities.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University—Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University—on Tuesday. Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the chief guest, and Governor Anandiben Patel, the special guest of honour, CM Yogi stated that both the central and state governments are continuously working to ensure holistic health for all.

CM Yogi noted that the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University is a result of PM Modi’s vision for comprehensive wellness. With the inauguration complete, the university will now move forward with its admission process. It will offer medical services across various traditional systems including Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy and Siddha. The university will also emerge as a major centre for research and development in the AYUSH sector.

The CM highlighted that the university will play a significant role in providing employment opportunities to both farmers and youth. Through this institution, cultivation of medicinal plants will become a viable source of income. He added that the university will also be instrumental in promoting traditional medicine as a new form of health tourism. He expressed confidence that the university will emerge as a premier destination for health tourism in the future.