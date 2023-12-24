10 renowned artists breathe new life into endangered art of Kashmiri Pashmina

Ten renowned artists have breathed a new lease of life into the endangered art of Kashmiri Pashmina through an online exhibition called The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas. It is live from December 23.

Changing the image of the artists from Jholadharis in ’80s to redefining fashion today, bringing with it a sense of royalty – these eminent artists move a step forward in making a mark for the new age India. They carry the strength of tradition and culture on their shoulders as the finest artists of India light the flame to be lightened.

They bring the traditional art of Pashmina artistry to the forefront and highlight the need for the karigars and weavers to be brought to center stage. Going away from popular news when Kashmir has been in the headlines during terrorist activities, this important move of the painters emphasizes our pride in its cultural heritage and the roots of our country.

The exhibition brings into focus the Make in India concept of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the need for us to cater to the world, weaving the weft and warp of our historic cultural gravitas.

Luminaries like Prof Niren Sengupta, Shridhar Iyer and Niladri Paul, each a titan in their domain, along with Gagan Vij, Priyendra Shukla, Vimmi Indra, Sonali Durga Chaudhari, Anki Bhutia, Durga Kainthola and Manisha Gawade herself, converge on this digital canvas, celebrating the exquisite craftsmanship and rich heritage of Kashmiri Pashmina.

‘The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas’ is a celebration of cultural heritage, a testament to artistic resilience, and a call to action to safeguard the future of Kashmiri pashmina.

Manisha said: “I am glad to be able to bring together ten maestros as they reiterate their belief in the rich elegance of the timeless Pashmina. ‘The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas,’ an online exhibition, is a pioneering effort in saving the Pashmina from extinction.”

“I urge one and all to prepare for this vibrant show which soon leaps off the screen, gracing physical canvas in the coming months. Let the artistry orchestrate awareness,” she added.

“I urge all to join the chorus to preserve this silken symphony for generations to come. These beautiful works of art deserve to be passed on as heirlooms for all our future generations to come. We all have to wake up before it’s too late,” said Manisha.