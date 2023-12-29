New lease of life for 28-months-old baby

Doctors gave a new lease of life to a 28-month-old male baby after performing open-heart surgery successfully.

The baby hailed from Lalgola in Murshidabad district was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The baby was suffering from a rare congenital heart disease called ‘blue baby syndrome’ along with cleft-lip-cleft palate and brought to the OPD of Dr Kaushik Mukherjee, senior consultant and head, cardiothoracic surgery unit at AMRI Hospitals, Dhakuria.

The baby’s arms, nails, lips and tongue used to turn blue leading to loss of consciousness even at the time of slightest crying.

Extensive investigations including echocardiogram revealed a heart obstruction on the right side and a hole between the heart chambers, causing deoxygenated blood to mix with oxygenated blood resulting in the patient to turn blue.

Dr Mukherjee and his team performed the open-heart surgery to address the life-threatening condition by closing the hole between the right and the left chambers of the heart. The procedure involved utilizing a heart-lung machine to temporarily bypass heart functions.

Dr Mukherjee said that further cardiac surgeries will not be necessary and the baby will be able to undergo corrective surgery cleft-lip-cleft palate after six months.