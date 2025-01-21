14 Maoists neutralized in Dandakaranya region along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

Security forces have dealt a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in the dense Dandakaranya region along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

In a meticulously coordinated operation, forces from both states neutralized over 14 Maoists, including Jayaram alias Chalapathi, a Central Committee Member and one of the most wanted insurgents, carrying a Rs 1-crore bounty.

The encounter began on Sunday evening in the Kulhadighat area under the jurisdiction of Mainpur police station in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district. It remains ongoing with sporadic exchanges of fire.

“The casualty tally in the Maoist camp is expected to rise. We will confirm the final count only after our personnel return from the mission,” Gariyaband SP Nikhil Ashok Rakhecha told The Statesman.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the security personnel for their courage and commitment, stating, “This success strengthens the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Maoist insurgency by March 2026. The dedication and bravery of our security forces are exemplary. I salute their valiant efforts.”

He also expressed confidence that the double-engine government would ensure Chhattisgarh is Maoist-free by the deadline.

The elimination of Jayaram marks a significant milestone in the fight against Maoist insurgency. Known for orchestrating several high-profile attacks in the region, his death is expected to create a leadership vacuum within Maoist ranks. While over 14 bodies have been recovered so far, security forces are continuing to comb the area in an effort to track down any remaining insurgents who may have fled during the gunfight.

Personnel from the Gariband Operation Group E30, COBRA 207, CRPF Battalions 65 and 211, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) from Odisha’s Nuapada participated in the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the forces launched an offensive in Kulhadighat, a Maoist stronghold, on January 19. Several senior Maoist cadres are believed to have been neutralized in the operation, delivering a significant blow to the insurgent hierarchy in the region. The recovery of sophisticated weaponry, including automatic SLR rifles, ammunition, and intelligence materials, underscores the scale of the Maoist network.

With the elimination of key Maoist leaders, security forces are now focusing on consolidating their gains and intensifying counter-insurgency operations.

“The intelligence materials recovered from the site will be thoroughly analyzed to further dismantle Maoist networks,” a senior police officer stated. Additionally, heightened surveillance in bordering regions is being implemented to prevent cross-border insurgent movements, particularly from Odisha and neighboring states.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government is intensifying developmental initiatives in Maoist-affected areas to curb recruitment and foster public trust in state institutions. Priority is being given to infrastructure development, education, and livelihood programs to address the socio-economic vulnerabilities often exploited by insurgents.