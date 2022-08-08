10 members of Pindri Gang associated with Bishnoi gang held

The Rupnagar Police have arrested ten members of the Pindri Gang which is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and recovered seven illegal weapons along with 51 cartridges from their possession as part of a drive by the Punjab Police to eliminate gangsters from Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a team of policemen acted on a tipoff to locate the kingpin of the gang Parminder Singh alias Pindri, who was handling the operation of Bishnoi Gang in the Nangal-Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi belt.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said 22 first information reports (FIRs), including one of attempt to murder, have been registered against the notorious gangster in various police stations of Rupnagar, Haryana, Jalandhar and Patiala.

The DIG said Parminder Singh is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest and was operating from there. Bhullar said in addition to other crimes, Parminder Singh is involved in drug smuggling in the area. He said that further investigations in the case are going on.

Meanwhile, SSP Sandeep Garg said along with Parminder, the police have arrested other gangsters including Baljinder Singh alias Billa, Gurdeep Singh alias Gogi, Jaspreet Singh alias Makkar, Gurpreet Singh alias Bholu, Iqbal Mohammed, Surinder Singh alias Chinda, Dara Singh alias Dara, Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Robin Singh.

He said seven illegal weapons including two .32 bore country made desi pistols, two country made desi pistols .30 bore, two country made .315 bore pistols and one country made pistol .12 bore along with 51 live cartridges and one magazine have been recovered from them.

Garg said they are all hardcore criminals. 22 FIRs have been registered against Pindri, two against Baljinder, one each against Gurpreet, Jaspreet and Gurdeep, seven against Iqbal Mohammed, four against Surinder and 24 against Dara.