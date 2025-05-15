10 killed in 2 road incidents in UP

At least 10 people were killed in two separate road incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

In Lucknow, five passengers were charred to death after a private sleeper bus going from Begusarai in Bihar to Delhi, caught fire on Kisan Path in Mohanlalganj area.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident. Police said even after the fire, the ill-fated bus kept running for about one kilometre. The drivers and conductors immediately escaped from the spot. The passengers sitting in the bus were taken out by breaking the glass with the help of the police and locals.

Advertisement

Fire brigade vehicles controlled the fire in about half an hour. The bodies of five people were found fully burned inside the bus.

Advertisement

According to reports so far, there were about 80 passengers in the bus. The dead include two children, as many women, and a male. The time of the accident is said to be around 5 am, when almost all the people were sleeping in the bus.

A short circuit was said to be the reason for the fire.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and were identified as Lakhi Devi(55), Soni (26), Devraj (3), Sakshi Kumari (2), and an unidentified male.

Meanwhile, a report from Balrampur said five people of a family were killed when their SUV rammed head-on into a truck on NH 730 near Chakwa Chowki. The family was returning from a marriage function in Shravasti when the incident took place. Six people were injured in the accident.