In an untoward incident on Monday morning, ten people were killed and around 25 were feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

Initial reports suggest that 31 people have been rescued from the rubble of the building in Patel Compound area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 11 people from the site of the accident including one child.

Over 40 emergency workers, including a team of 30 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are at the accident site.

Reacting on the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

The Directorate General of NDRF shared the updates on Twitter: