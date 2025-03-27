10 drug users test HIV-positive in Kerala’s Malappuram due to shared syringes

In a shocking revelation, 10 people who shared syringes for infusing drugs have been found to be carriers of HIV at Valanchery in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

A routine screening was conducted at Valanchery by the Kerala AIDS Control Society in January 2025, when a fresh HIV case was discovered in the region.

Advertisement

Subsequent investigations by the Health Department found that nine others who shared syringes with that person had contracted HIV. Health authorities confirmed that three of them were migrant workers from other states.

Advertisement

Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka said that there might be a possible surge in HIV cases among drug users. “This group remains at serious risk of contracting and spreading the virus,” the DMO said.

After the initial HIV case was discovered, health officials reportedly launched a focused surveillance program targeting high-risk populations, including drug users and sex workers. During this effort, the nine individuals—who were all connected to the first case—tested positive for HIV. Authorities suspect the infections stemmed from the use of a single contaminated syringe.

The DMO said that efforts are underway to identify other potential contacts within the group and ensure medical intervention. “Our priority is to provide immediate treatment and prevent further spread of the virus,” she added.